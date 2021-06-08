Barely a week after Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, sacked four of his commissioners for refusing to defect with him to the All Progressives Congress, he has relieved another one of his appointment.

A press release by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, on Tuesday, announced the sack of the Commissioner for Special Duties, Francis Etta.

According to the terse press release, “The State Governor, His Excellency Prof Ben Ayade has approved the relieving of Hon. Francis Etta of his appointment as Commissioner for Special Duties with immediate effect.

“The Governor thanks him for his services to the state and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Although no reason was given for the sack, it may not be unconnected to the defection saga which is apparently yet to run its course.

Last week, the governor disengaged the services of Mike Usibe (Commissioner for New Cities Development), Rita Ayim (Commissioner for Women Affairs), Asu Okang (Commissioner for Information and Orientation), and Ntufam Donatus Etim (Commissioner for Climate Change and Forestry).

Aides also relieved of their appointments last week were Leo Inyambe, Rt Hon Orok Otu Duke, Victor Okon (Alausa) and John Etim Bassey.

Other aides who decided to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party have resigned voluntarily.