Ayade mourns former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has lamented the passing of Second Republic Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas, describing his death as a monumental loss to Cross River State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Wayas, a statement by the state government on Wednesday, died in the early hours of Tuesday in a London hospital.

In the press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, Ayade said Dr. Wayas left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“As a state, Cross River is in pains as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. Dr Wayas’ demise is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria,” Ayade was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the governor: “As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

“And since his retirement from active politics, the former Senate President had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state.”

He condoled with Dr. Wayas’ family, assuring them that his demise is a collective loss and the pains a shared one.

“We are with you in this moment of grief. We have you in our hearts and prayers,” the government assured the deceased family.