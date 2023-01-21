Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

Senator Sandy Onor, Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that APC’s administration failed because it lacked the capacity to deliver good governance to the people of Cross River.

Onor said this on Saturday in Calabar while reacting to the campaign programme of the APC which included inspection and ground breaking of some projects by Gov. Ben Ayade.

According to the programme, Ayade is expected to inspect the dualisation of Ogoja-Yala road, take a facility tour of maize flour and pickles fruit factory in Obanliku Local Government Area.

He will also inspect the progress of work at the Obudu International Cargo airport in Obudu Local Government Area.

Similarly, he is to carry out groundbreaking ceremonies for the Cross River State Polytechnic, Ndok, Ogoja Local Government Area.

Ayade will also inspect the Yahe- Wanakom-Wanihem Road, Ukelle, and the construction of Standard Police Station, IPOLLO, South Ukelle all in Yala Local Government Area.

Onor described the APC programme as the government’s last voyage attempt to deceive the people to cast their votes for the ruling party in the state.

The PDP candidate said Ayade, who had not brought any project to completion since assumption of office in 2015, would embark on fresh projects with less than four months to the end of his tenure.

“They are simply responding to our messages; we have challenged them to the fact that they have nothing to show.

Onor accused the APC in the state of trying to hype themselves and continue to deceive the electorate, adding that they had nothing to show and no ground to break.

“You are going to ground break the Ukelle road that Sen. Jarigbe has already started constructing and it’s even in the federal budget; about N10 billion has already been allocated in the budget of 2023.

“You want to go and inspect the airport project which you said that planes will start landing on it by last December, a project in which you completely alienated the people and took the land forcefully.

“What is the progress done on that project; that project is not up to 40 per cent done, so it’s just the usual deceit and it’s unfortunate.

“The ground breaking of Ogoja Polytechnic is a ruse, can’t you see it for yourself and know that it is also a ruse, they are just making fun of themselves, the people already know.

NAN reports that the APC is billed to inaugurate its 2023 elections campaign in Ogoja Local Government Area in Cross River North Senatorial District.