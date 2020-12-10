Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has directed the Ministry of Youth and Skills Acquisition to immediately commence the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps permanent orientation camp in Obubra local government area of the state.

Commissioner for Youth and Skills Acquisition, Omang Idiege, disclosed this on Thursday after an assessment tour of the orientation camp to ascertain the current state of the camp.

He assured the NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Mohammed Nakamba that the renovation work will commence in earnest.

“We were here about three weeks ago during the swearing in ceremony of the 2020 batch B stream 1A Corps members and we delivered a message from the governor on the urgent need for the rehabilitation and renovation of certain structures at the camp.

“It has all along been his concern that the camp needs attention, so we came to see things for ourselves because all these reports were compiled and sent to the governor and he has sent us to confirm if they are still in the same state.

“Before we came here the last time, the governor had directed the immediate rehabilitation of the camp, particularly some structures like the lecture hall, so as not to allow corps members sit in a congested environment during this pandemic.

“So, the governor has graciously approved an immediate expansion of the existing hall to accommodate the corps members to enable them adhere to the COVID-19 measures,” he said.

The Commissioner, who doubles as the NYSC State Governing Board Chairman, explained that the renovation would include expansion of the parade ground and other areas that needed expansion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NYSC in Cross River had made several calls on the dilapidated state of the orientation camp with a view to giving it a new look.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 700 prospective corps members of the 2020 Batch ‘B’, Stream 1B were sworn in into the scheme in Cross River on Tuesday.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Eyo Effiom-Ita was represented by Justice Emmanuel Ubua of the Obubra high court who administered the oath on the corps members.

While congratulating the corps members, the State Coordinator charged them to remain obedient to all camp rules and regulations.