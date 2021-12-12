Ayade: Debt Review, Project Development Commission report not for witch-hunt

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has assured that the implementation of the report of the Debt Review and Project Development Commission which he set up last year would not be an instrument for witch-hunt.

Speaking at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, while receiving the report, the governor maintained that the contents of the report would help guide the next governor on the tenor of his administration.

The report outlined Cross River’s debt profile, projects and their completion among other items spanning two decades.

According to Ayade, “in the tradition and history of Cross River, we are brothers and we are our brothers’ keepers. This report is intended to guide us in making decisions going forward and not intended to witch hunt anybody or any group of persons.

“So whatever we find in the report, we will try to implement the recommendations to the extent that it can bring value to the state.

“It is not our intention to look backwards but to learn from the past and develop a future that is stable and strong.”

According to Ayade “by virtue of this report, whoever is the incoming governor would not have to go to the primary data in kickstarting his administration as I did.”

While explaining that the report will also help him avoid what he described as “Exit Syndrome”, the governor praised members of the committee for doing a good job.

“I am happy that you are led by a very competent chairman and secretary with members stretching from every sector like the maritime industry, to the legislature.

“You have done a great job of taking a full surgical perspective and overview and a detailed crystallization of the entire debt profile of our state.

“I am also happy that your report contains details of projects, project completion, value for money analysis and all that I need to have that gives me a background that is close to almost 20 years to be able to equip me with all the information that I need to develop the Cross River 30-year development plan.”

Earlier, Chairman of the 12-member Commission, Barrister Chris Agara thanked the governor for allowing them the opportunity to serve the state.

The opportunity, he said, “has opened our eyes to know what the issues of the state are. It has made us understand the enormous burden and responsibilities on your shoulders to manage the revenue and resources of the state that has been so depleted before your assumption of office.”

Other members of the Commission included Architect Bassey Ndem, Secretary; Dr Francis Ntamu, High Chief Higgins Peters and Chief E.J. Williams, among others.