AY Makun reacts to claims of seeking reconciliation with his ex-wife Mabel

Ace comedian and filmmaker AY Makun has dismissed reports suggesting that he is attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife, Mabel, more than a year after their separation.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, went public with their split in April 2024, ending a 16-year marriage.

Their relationship had previously faced speculation in 2016, when Mabel was reported to have moved out of their Lekki home, and again in 2017 when she publicly asked a Lagos socialite to stay away from her husband.

Both parties denied the claims at the time.

The 54-year-old comedian eventually confirmed the collapse of their marriage in a 2024 Instagram post.

While the separation was kept largely private, recent online reports claimed that the comedian, alongside family members, had approached Mabel to seek reconciliation.

Addressing the rumours in a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, AY described the reports as false and manipulative.

“My attention has been drawn to a series of false, incessant, and insensitive social media posts suggesting that I am in a state of regret and seeking reconciliation in my past relationship.

“These publications are deliberately manipulative, calculated to mislead the public, and designed solely for traffic and engagement.

“For clarity, I have never authorised or made any such statements. If I wish to communicate my personal position on any matter, I have the platform, the reach, and the credibility to do so directly, not through faceless blogs and rumour-driven platforms,” he said.

AY further warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading such stories.

“This serves as a final warning: all such false narratives should be disregarded by the public.

“Moving forward, the appropriate legal measures will be instituted against individuals, blogs, or platforms that continue to publish, promote, or circulate these defamatory stories. Enough of the lies,” he stated.

The comedian and Mabel share two daughters, Michelle and Ayomide.

