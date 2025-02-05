AY Makun reacts to AI-generated video of him kissing May Edochie

Ace comedian and filmmaker AY Makun has expressed his disappointment over an AI-generated video depicting him kissing actress May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie

The doctored video circulating online emerged after AY shared footage of himself and May travelling to the UK to promote his latest film, The Waiter.

The photo and video of them aboard a plane, dressed in matching The Waiter-branded sweaters and color-coordinated trousers, took a dramatic turn when an AI-generated clip altered the footage to make it appear as though they were kissing.

Reacting to the speculation and controversy the doctored video generated on Instagram, the award-winning filmmaker strongly criticised the misuse of AI to spread misinformation and harm others.

AY slammed those behind the doctored footage, calling it a deliberate attempt to tarnish his name.

He also referenced a similar case involving BBNaija’s Alex Asogwa, who was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with him.

He pointed out how Alex had been falsely accused of dating him and how the controversy continued to affect her.

AY challenged those spreading these rumors to use their AI skills for something meaningful rather than using technology to destroy reputations.

He urged youths to channel their AI expertise into uplifting and uniting the country instead of fueling negativity.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Dear Online Innovators, as the future leaders and change-makers of Nigeria, I urge you to channel your immense creative talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down.

“Nigeria is rich with potential, and your unique skills—be it in art, music, technology, or entrepreneurship—can be pivotal in driving positive change. Instead of using your creativity to undermine those who are working hard to improve their lives and contribute to society, let’s focus on uplifting one another.

“It’s essential to recognize that every action has consequences. When we choose to sabotage others, we only perpetuate a cycle of negativity and destruction.

“At what point will we realize that unity and collaboration will yield far greater results than division? The other time, it was the poor @alex_unusual who is yet to come out of all the lies and narratives meted out on her person for choosing to always be a support a family who were a major part of her brand growth. Must you all chase away everyone working with me or trying to earn an honest living through me?”

He further emphasised the need for unity and collaboration, encouraging people to support each other’s hustles and celebrate achievements.

Makun and May Edochie are both facing challenges in their personal lives, with reports of turmoil in AY’s 20-year marriage to Mabel and May’s ongoing marital issues with actor Yul Edochie.

Post Views: 3