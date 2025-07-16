The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has expressed satisfaction with the burial process of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who died at the age of 91.

Oba Adetona, whose passing was announced on Sunday, was buried the following day at his residence in Ijebu Ode, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Security operatives including soldiers, as the internment process was conducted by muslim clerics, barred traditionalists and members of the Osugbo cult from handling the burial.

Speaking at the burial, Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed that the monarch had indicated he should be buried according to Islamic rites.

In his reaction to the late traditional ruler’s burial, Oluwo, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, expressed satisfaction with the burial rites adopted in honouring the late Awujale, stating that he was not subjected to mutilation or cannibalisation “as done by butchers.”

Oba Akanbi commended the Awujale and his family for setting ‘a path of honour’ for Yoruba kings.

“The courage demonstrated by the late Adetona’s family, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Attorney General of the state, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), is commendable and a foundation blessing to restore the glory of Yoruba stools and its occupants. The Governor is true blue blood,” he said.

Oluwo said no Yoruba monarch should be butchered like animals again, arguing that “Any town willing that his king be butchered after death should appoint an herbalist, Osugbo and Ogboni as their king.”

He added: “The sanctity of Yoruba traditional institutions has been protected by the process adopted in burying the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

“Kings are servants to their subjects. They are honourable men who have sacrificed themselves in the interest of their people.

“Honour doesn’t die with the king. They should be honoured to the grave and beyond, and not butchered like an animal after death.‎

“The noble order of burial rites for Awujale is a win for the Yoruba race, particularly myself. It’s a freedom of Yoruba traditional rulers from physical and spiritual oppression after their death.”

Oba Akanbi recommended that the burial process for Yoruba traditional rulers should be based on the king’s recommendation before his passage or his family’s recommendation after his death.

“The seizure of the king’s corpse from his family by any secret group should be optional, depending on the wishes of his family,” he stated.

The monarch vowed to continue campaigning against all forms of idol worship and traditional cultism in his domain, stressing that he had already freed the Oluwo stool from bondage since his ascension ten years ago.

“In Iwo, I have freed the Oluwo stool from the bondage since my ascension 10 years ago.

“The Osugbos and the Ogbonis have no relation with the Yoruba monarchy. Every attempt to enslave the stool will be eternally restricted by my stool.

“Iwo throne can never be subjected to the command of any secret society. I have freed my town. Even after my death, I trust Iwo people, they will never condone absurdity,” he concluded.

