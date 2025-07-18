Awujale: Ogun sets up burial committee

The Ogun State Government has set up a State Burial Committee for the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 and was buried the following day.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, in a statement said, the committee is being saddled with the responsibility of organising and coordinating every official activity towards giving the late monarch a befitting burial, in honour of his legacy and contributions to Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

According to the statement, members of the committee include:

Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to the State Government – Chairman

Mr. Dapo Okunbanjo – Chief Economic Adviser/Commissioner for Finance – Member

Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs- Member

Mrs. Kehinde Akinola, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Protocol & Ceremonials – Member

Hon. Damilare Alebiosu, Chairman, Ijebu-ode Local Government – Member

Oba Lawrence Adebajo, Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo and representative of Ijebu traditional council- Member

Otunba Giwa Adesanya Yusuf, representative of Council of Otunbas – Member

Chief Oluwaranti Lekan-Osifeso, representative of Council of Chiefs – Member

Otunba Adegboyega Adesoye, representative of Balogun(Eleshins)- Member

Chief Tunde Odulaja, representative of Heritage Group – Member

Otunba Kunle Ogunade, representative of regberegbe – Member

Dr. Rotimi Akinlesi, Permanent Secretary, Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs – Secretary

At its inaugural meeting on Thursday, the committee said it would work in consultation with the family of departed Kabiyesi, who were present at the meeting and other stakeholders to ensure a successful and befitting programmes for the departed king, given the anticipated attendance of President Bola Tinubu.

