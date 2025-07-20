Awujale: Ogun LG orders reopening of major markets

The Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Dare Alebiosu on Sunday said all the major markets, including Ita Osu, Ita Ale, Oke Aje, among others, that have been closed since last Monday as a mark of honour to the departed Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, will be reopened on Monday (tomorrow).

Alebiosu disclosed this development in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday

The chairman also said that at no time did the local government direct that the markets would remain closed for 75 days, adding that such a report is an outright falsehood.

The statement partly reads, "Following the peaceful transition of our highly revered royal father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona GCON, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, the leadership of Ijebu Ode Local Government, in consultation with relevant traditional authorities, respectfully observed the customary mourning period in honour of the Orisa of Ijebuland.

“We wish to inform the general public, traders, and market stakeholders that all major markets within Ijebu Ode, including Ita Ale, Ita Osu, and Oke Aje, will officially reopen for full business operations on Monday, 21st July 2025.

“This decision was made to strike a balance between honouring our departed king and ensuring that our people do not continue to suffer undue economic hardship.

“We appreciate the cooperation, patience, and respect shown by all during this sensitive time.

“Let it be noted that no directive was ever issued to shut down markets for 75 days, and such reports are completely false.

“We remain committed to maintaining order, tradition, and the welfare of all Ijebu sons and daughters.”

