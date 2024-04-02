Awujale of Ijebuland set for 64th coronation anniversary, 90th birthday

Preparations are in full swing for the 64th coronation anniversary and 90th birthday of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Baagbimo of Ijebu and spokesperson, Central Planning Committee, Fassy Adetokunboh Yusuf, made this known.

Chief Yusuf said preparations to honour the remarkable journey of the world’s longest-serving paramount monarch are in top gear.

He said: With sixty-four years of exemplary leadership, Oba Sikiru Adetona’s reign has been characterised by a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, propelling Ijebuland to new heights of prosperity and cultural renaissance.”

The celebrations, slated to commence on May 3, 2024, will be a testament to Oba Sikiru Adetona’s enduring legacy and unwavering dedication to his people.

Among the highlights of the events is the commissioning of the School of Governance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, a visionary initiative established by the monarch to nurture leadership excellence and foster sustainable development within the country.

The School of Governance is to be officially inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The school, Dr. Yusuf said, showcases the widespread recognition of Oba Adetona’s contributions to education and good governance.

The other events include thanksgiving services, book presentation, annual professorial lecture, documentary on the monarch, and a grand civic reception in honour of Oba Adetona’s “unparalleled commitment to his people and the preservation of Ijebu ethos”.

Yusuf added: “This milestone 64th coronation anniversary and 90th birthday celebration are not just about honouring Oba Sikiru Adetona’s personal achievements but also recognising the resilience, unity, and progress of Ijebuland under his esteemed leadership.

“The two events are momentous occasions for all of us to come together and celebrate a monarch whose reign has been marked by grace, relevance, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of his subjects and the country.

“Dignitaries, royalties, government functionaries, the international communities, community leaders, and other well-wishers from far and wide are expected to converge in Ijebu-Ode to join in the festivities and pay homage to a monarch whose legacies transcend generations.”