Awoniyi replaces injured Moffi for Super Eagles tie

Former U17 World Cup player, Taiwo Awoniyi’s dream of getting invitation to the Super Eagles finally comes to reality as he has been called up to replace injured Terem Moffi.

Awoniyi who scored for his team on Sunday will be looking forward to play his competitive match for the super Eagles come Thursday 6th October, 2021.

He grabbed a second-half brace to inspire Union Berlin to an excellent 2-1 win at Mainz.

Despite firing blanks in his last three Bundesliga games, Awoniyi retained his starting spot at the Mewa Arena in Mainz.

But he could only watch as Ingvartsen handed the hosts a deserved lead five minutes before the interval.

The 24-year-old had struck a fine effort in the 3-0 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday and he showed his high confidence level when he pounced on a Max Kruse pass to draw Union Berlin level in the 70th minute.

The former Liverpool man then put the Iron Ones in the lead for the first time in the match four minutes later courtesy of a Behrens assist.