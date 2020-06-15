On-loan Mainz 05 of Germany striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has regained consciousness after suffering concussion in their 1-0 loss to Augsburg on Sunday.

The Nigeria youth international was forced off in the 23rd minute and was replaced by Karim Onisiwo in the Bundesliga game at Opel Arena.

Awoniyi was stretchered off with his neck in a brace and was motionless before he was rushed to the hospital for further observation.

But the German side via her official Twitter handle: @Mainz05en, disclosed that the player regained consciousness in hospital after a nasty head collision with Felix Uduokhai.

Mainz 05 tweeted: “Already on the road to recovery! Flexed biceps.

“Taiwo Awoniyi sends his thanks to the Mainz medical staff and those at @UnimedizinM as well as to his teammates.”

Awoniyi has featured in 11 league games, scoring one goal since his arrival at Opel Arena on loan last summer from Liverpool.

The forward has been with the Reds since 2015 but he is yet to feature for the Premier League club, having spent most of his time on loan playing for Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent.

With the defeat against Augsburg, Mainz are now three places above the relegation zone after gathering 31 points from 31 games.

They have won nine matches, drawn four and lost 18 games in this campaign and have only won one game in their previous seven outings.

It is yet to be seen if Awoniyi will be fit enough to play a part when Mainz take on Borussia Dortmund in their next league game at Signal-Iduna-Park on Wednesday.

The forward burst into the limelight at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he scored four goals in the competition to help the Golden Eaglets win the title.

Awoniyi has played for Nigeria’s U20 and U23 teams and will hope to make more impactful showings for Mainz for a chance to feature for the Super Eagles.