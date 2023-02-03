Awoniyi hits back at Nottingham Forest ‘flop’ claims

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has hit back at claims that he “flopped” in the Premier League, just six months after arriving at the City Ground.

The Nigerian, a member of the Super Eagles, is in his second spell in the division after spending some time with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old left Anfield in 2021, having failed to make a first team appearance for the club.

Awoniyi joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin, where he scored 25 times in 65 appearances.

That prompted Forest to make a move for the forward in the summer just gone as they looked to build a squad to compete in the Premier League after promotion from the Championship.

The striker has found himself in and out of the starting XI for Forest so far this season, but has managed to score five goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He is currently sidelined with injury, which is expected to keep him out for a while.

Awoniyi has now got involved in a debate over the Nigerian national team, for which he has four caps and one goal.

The striker took exception to a comment from a user on Twitter, who claimed that he along with Kezmam, Claudio Pizzaro and Emmanuel Dennis have “flopped heavily” in the Premier League.

“I hope some people can be well informed or educated on what’s football especially [Nigeria],” he wrote in reply.