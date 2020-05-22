Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, said his main aim of going to Mainz 05 of Germany on loan from Liverpool was to improve his game, after which he would return to the Premier League side.

The 22-year-old scored his first Bundesliga goal in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with FC Cologne since arriving the Opel Arena last summer.

Despite his limited game time this season, the young striker is confident he has improved and is hopeful he can do same when he returns to Anfield.

“Coming here (Germany) is just to make myself better,” he said.

“Even without playing for a while, coming in on Sunday shows I’ve really improved since coming to Germany. That’s the goal with being on loan,” Awoniyi told Liverpool FC.

“Even when you are not playing, you just have to be ready and keep on improving yourself and wait for your time as well.

“I don’t think I’m the same player as I was in the last few years. I personally have seen improvement in my game and I believe most Liverpool coaches have seen that as well.

“I just have to be prepared to improve myself and work on my weak points as well. When I’m back at LFC, I hope they will see that.”