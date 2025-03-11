Awo Foundation Webinar: Africa must take its destiny in its own hands — Speakers

Speakers at the 2025 Obafemi Awolowo Webinar have said that the African continent must take its destiny in its own hands to surmount its complex and evolving challenges.

The speakers made this observation in a communique released at the end of the Webinar organised by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation.

The webinar, which was chaired by former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, stressed that for the continent to survive those challenges, it must be ready to take its destiny in its own hands.

The speakers described key developments, including African Union’s New Commission, as signalling potential shifts in regional governance, with the global political landscape transitioning toward multi-polarity, thereby influencing international relations and economic structures.

The speakers also observed that the advent and rapid advancements of Artificial Intelligence is gradually reshaping industries and societies, with their attendant challenges and opportunities.

They therefore called for critical reflection and meaningful dialogue, as the continent navigates the uncertainties and possibilities ahead.

Another major concern to the speakers is the resilient but risk-prone global economy, arguing that despite the 3.3 percent growth projection by the International Monetary Fund in 2025/2026, the present tariff wars will create inflation, instability in debt markets, instability in capital markets, productivity declines, decline in competitiveness, and unemployment in some countries.

They also stressed the need for the continent to leverage the transformative force of Artificial Intelligence since it will dramatically alter the global economy positively, boost GDP, increase inequality and work-place displacement, and significantly impact world economy in future.

They said: “AI is not just a tool but a disruptive force that challenges societal norms and global power structures. AI is reshaping the global workforce, but its effects are unevenly distributed.

“Without inclusive AI governance, economic and political inequalities will escalate, reinforcing global disparities.”

The speakers therefore charged Nigeria on the need to play the lead role in continental development activities.

