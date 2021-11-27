Awele, husband Tony Elumelu to give out $16.8m seed capital to 3,369 young women

Awele, wife of the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, through the foundation will be giving out grant of $5,000 non-returnable seed capital to 3,369 young women each.

This was disclosed by Awele’s husband, who is also the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa and Transcorp.

According to Elumelu, who wrote on Instagram, Awele is a silent supporter of female entrepreneurs in Africa.

He stated that the seed capital is part of the 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme.

He also noted that the total grant that will be given is $16.8 million, which makes up 68 per cent of the candidates selected this year.

Elumelu stated that this year, the foundation disbursed $24.75 million to 5,000 African Small and Medium-sized Enterprises for its programme.