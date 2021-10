AWCON 2022 Qualifier: Super Falcons cruise past Ghana

Nigeria clinched a 2-0 home win over Ghana in the first leg of their first round qualifying tie for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Uchenna Kanu struck both goals for the hosts before the break in Lagos, the first with a header, second from a corner.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are three-time defending Nations Cup champions, and have won the continental title a record nine times.

The second leg of the tie will be played in Accra on Sunday.

The aggregate winners of the 22 first-round ties will reach the second round of qualifying, which will decide the 11 nations joining hosts Morocco at next year’s finals.

The 2022 tournament – the first since 2018 after the 2020 edition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic – will be held from July 2 to 23, 2022.

The semi-finalists at the Nations Cup will qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand, while two other countries will progress to an inter-continental play-off tournament.