Awba-Ofemili intensifies community health drive against Buruli Ulcer

The Awba-Ofemili Development Union (ADU) Health Committee in collaboration with the Office of the President-General, ADU, Nigerian Red Cross Society (Anambra State Branch), Awba-Ofemili Health Volunteers Team (AHVT), and Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) is set to host the Awba-Ofemili Community Health Awareness Campaign 2025.

The community health care drive for the year 2025 comes with the theme: “Buruli Ulcer (Elu-Ulee): Know the Signs, Stop the Spread.”

The event, scheduled for October 23, 2025 (Nkwo Market Day) at the Civic Centre, Awba-Ofemili, seeks to raise public awareness about Buruli Ulcer (Elu-Ulee), a neglected tropical disease that affects the skin and soft tissues, while promoting early detection, prevention, and improved hygiene practices within the community.

According to Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, Chairman of the ADU Health Committee (AHC) and Convener of the Awba-Ofemili Health Volunteers Team (AHVT), the campaign marks “a major step in our collective effort to safeguard the health and well-being of our people through knowledge, early detection, and preventive care”.

The programme will feature health sensitisation talks by medical experts and Red Cross educators; free blood pressure and sugar level checks for residents; donation of First Aid Boxes to local institutions; and establishment of Red Cross chapters in schools, including Community Secondary School, Awba-Ofemili; Progressive Primary School, Awba-Ofemili; and Central Primary School, Awba-Ofemili.

Sir Nweke expressed appreciation to the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Nigerian Red Cross Society, and Office of the ADU President-General for their partnership and technical support.

He also called on residents, community leaders, and schools to turn out en-masse and benefit from the programme’s free health services.

He emphasised that “with collective awareness and early intervention, Buruli Ulcer can be effectively controlled, saving lives and preventing disabilities among our people”.

Dignitaries expected at the event include officials from the ASPHCDA, representatives of the Anambra State Ministry of Health, traditional and religious leaders, teachers, students, and health professionals.

The Awba-Ofemili Health Committee (AHC) is a community-based initiative under the Awba-Ofemili Development Union (ADU) dedicated to advancing public health awareness, supporting local healthcare facilities, and fostering humanitarian engagement through collaborations with agencies and bodies such as the Nigerian Red Cross Society.