Awareness: NCCF-ICT gets five-man team

The Sectoral Working Group (SWG) of the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum on Information and Communications Technologies (NCCF-ICT) has named the founding Editor-in-chief of ITREALMS Media group, Remmy Nweke, as chairman of its five-man subcommittee on Awareness and Sensitisation (AS).

Other members of the subcommittee include the Secretary, ICTLOCA, Adebunmi Adeola Akinbo; Manager, Members Relations at Computer Professional (Registration Council) of Nigeria (CPN), Elizabeth Adekunle; Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), Eyitayo Iyortim; and Chief Consultant, TechLaw Development Services, Inye Kemabonta.

Confirming this at the group’s recent meeting at Southern Sun, Ikoyi-Lagos, the newly elected chairman of NCCF-ICT Sectoral Working Group, Pius Okigbo Jnr, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of InfoSoft Nigeria Limited, charged the team to populate the working group to the stakeholders across the country.

He gave an all-encompassing Terms of Reference (TOR) as “To design a proposal for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Stakeholders’ Mobilisation for Engagement and Promotion of Local Content.”

In his acceptance speech on behalf of his team, Nweke who also is the Lead Consulting Strategist at DigitalSENSE Africa, assured of their readiness to assist the sector by contributing their quota especially at this time.

Also, he called for the support of team members and the entire working group to make certain they deliver on their mandate to the benefit of the ICT sector.

Recall that Okigbo Jnr, a former President, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) recently took over the NCCF-ICT’s mantle from the Executive Director at Systemspecs, Deremi Atanda.

The NCCF as enshrined in Section 57 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010, is a platform for information sharing and collaboration in the Nigerian oil and gas industry with respect to upcoming projects in the oil and gas industry, Information on available local capabilities; and other policy proposals that may be relevant to Nigerian content development.

The NCCF-ICT, therefore, is made up of key industry stakeholders, government and regulatory agencies, with key objectives including identifying issues and responsibilities; to propose interventions that could address issues and harness opportunities; to recommend the necessary policy changes required to influence Nigerian Content growth and capacity development; and to develop programmes and projects for the execution of identified interventions.