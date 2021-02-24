The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association is to honour 25 of its members specially on March 6, 2021 for their achievements and contributions to the development of the association.

A statement issued by Dr. Shamsideen Adenopo, National Public Relations Officer of UNIFEMGA, said the 11th in the series of the honours’ day will hold simultaneously in five states through the hybrid system of physical and virtual.

The states were Kwara: Kwara Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State; Abuja: Voyage International School, Kaura District, Abuja; Oyo, Qiblah Schools, Aleshinloye, Ibadan, Oyo State; Osun: OAU Mosque Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Lagos: Boardroom of TOPTECH Engineering LTD, Gbagada, Lagos; and Ogun: Ansar-ud-deen Central Mosque Pepsi, Abeokuta.

Adenopo said the topic chosen for the 2021 Honours Day is: “Diabolic Conspiracy of Nigerian Elites in Fostering Insecurity and Poverty in Nigeria: The way out.”

The statement added that Prof. Abdullateef Oladimeji, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, will deliver the lecture, while retired Justice AbdulMuttalib Ahmad, former Grand Khadi, Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal will chair the occasion.

Highlights of the honourees are one Permanent Secretary, four Professors, four Fellows of Professional bodies, four Doctors, one Chief Medical Director, one Medical Consultant, three Secondary School Principals, Chief Law officer of OAU, Head of Capital Projects at OAU and Five Special Recognition Awards.

Those to be honoured include Alhaja Saidat Bolatumi Oloko, Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Prof. Mosudi Babatunde Sosan, Professor of Entomology, OAU; Prof. Abdul-Hamid Oba, Professor of Law, UNILORIN; Engr. Abdulwaheed Adekunle; Aderemi Adigun Odeyimka; Prof. Memudu Olaposi Olatinwo, Professor of Mathematics, OAU; Prof. Ibrahim Kayode Adam, Professor of Law, UNILORIN; and Dr. Idris Abiodun Fasasi, Chief Medical Director, Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre.

Others are Pharm. AbdulRafiu Kolawole Adeogun; Fellow, WAPCP; Dr. Rasheed Adekunle Fasasi, Principal, Ibadan Boys High School; Lawal Tajudeen, Fellow, ICAN; Alhaja Rashidat Titilola Oladepo, Deputy Bursar, Head of Capital Project at Obafemi Awolowo University; Dr. Opeewe Ibrahim Olajide, Consultant Psychiatrist and Fellow, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria; Malam Abiodun Ismail Ibikunle; Dr. Kayode Wakili Olawoyin, OAU; Pharm. Hamidu Adediran Oluyedun; Alhaji Ademola Abideen Lawal, Fellow, NIESV; Nurain Akinlade, Principal, Community High School; Pharm. Ibrahim Kolawole Bello, Fellow, WAPCP; Modeenat Bolanle Dairo, Principal, Islamic High School; Dr. Bisiriyu Abiodun Taleat; Dr. Kazeem Oyedele Lamidi; Pharm. Bakau Oyinloye Alli; Dr. Adiat Ibironke Arogundade; Yinka Nurain Ayantola, Deputy Registrar (Chief Law officer), Obafemi Awolowo University; and Alhaji Durojaiye Munir Ademola.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the UNIFEMGA 2021 Honours Day, the new National President, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, said those to be honoured were carefully selected and have excelled themselves in various fields of human endeavours.

Olanlege said the hitherto two-day event was reduced to a-day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the adoption of both physical and virtual mode as well as decentralising the centres for ease and participation of all members both in Nigeria and those in the Diaspora.

Since 2011 when the maiden edition of the National Honours’ Day started, 145 members have so far been honoured and rewarded for their landmark achievements.

UNIFEMGA, whose vision statement is to be the foremost Muslim Alumni Association in the World, is an association of Muslim Graduates from the then University of Ife as well as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.