The latest Korean romance series on StarTimes, Descendants of the Sun, is a sensation among drama series followers.

The popular drama series earns its credit not only because of its twisted plots, but also its excellent cast performance, gorgeous cinematography, mixed romantic scenery and tips on how lovers to communicate in fresh, close and sweet mood.

Descendants of the Sun is a love story that develops between Captain Yoo Shi Jin, from South Korean Special Forces, and Doctor Kang Mo Yeon, who works as a Surgeon at Haesung Hospital in Seoul.

They will find themselves in the middle of great events and deadly dangers, both in their Motherland and in the fictitious, war-torn country of Urk.

known for providing classical TV series with a variety of themes, ST Novela E Plus channel on StarTimes in response to the longing of the audience, introduced the Korean blockbuster on February 15

It airs weekdays at 8:30pm.

Just like the hit series, The General’s Daughter, which previously aired on the same channel, Descendant of the Sun combines factors of romance, military skirmishes, action, international politics, and criminal intrigues, which makes it outstanding from an ordinary love drama.

In addition, friendships had been cemented forever between all these dedicated people.

Almost all the characters in this drama are very admirable: the show is also deeply romantic and rewarding to watch, with gorgeous cinematography.

More surprises are in store for the audience, and the tension doesn’t really let up until near the very end of the last episode, with a very apropos epilogue, typical of this writer’s ironic style of humour.

The series was a major hit in South Korea where it drew a peak audience share of 38.8 per cent.

It received several awards such as the Grand Prize in television at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards and was named the Most Popular Show of the year by Korea Broadcasting Advertising Corporation.

For such an attractive story and vivid characters, the HD quality on StarTimes ensures a better experience for the audience in front of the screen.