Award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie, on Tuesday, joined the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.
ALSO READ:
- Just in: PEPC set to announce date for ruling on LP, Peter Obi petitions
- Award-winning author Chimamanda joins Obi, Baba-Ahmed at PEPC
- Breaking: Organised Labour likely to shelve nationwide strike
- More than 55,000 farmers, herders benefit from USAID’s water for agriculture activity in Northeast
- Chain Reactions Africa leverages growth plan, appoints Executive Director
She walked into the courtroom before the court resumed hearing on the adoption of the written address by the LP and Obi.
Obi and Baba-Ahmed are challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.