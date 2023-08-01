Award-winning author Chimamanda joins Obi, Baba-Ahmed at PEPC

828 828

Award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie, on Tuesday, joined the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

ALSO READ:

She walked into the courtroom before the court resumed hearing on the adoption of the written address by the LP and Obi.

Obi and Baba-Ahmed are challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.