Award-winning gospel singer, Wale Adenuga, says it is disheartening for the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to make Laycon, the winner of the just-concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, a Youth Ambassador of the state.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Governor Abiodun hosted Laycon, who is an indigene of the state, on Tuesday, where he also announced his appointment as a youth ambassador for the state.

The governor also gifted Laycon N5 million as well as a three-bedroom bungalow.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, Adenuga said the Abiodun’s decision was “disheartening”.

He said: “I’m totally disheartened by the Governor of Ogun state making the winner of #bbnaija an ambassador of the state, rewarding him further with cash and a house.

“No thanks to you sir for further entrenching the sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity.

“Our values keeps going to the dogs!”