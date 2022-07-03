Avoid night trips as much as possible, Oyeyemi warns after 18 die in crash

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has again warned road users to as much as possible avoid night journeys due to poor visibility, excessive speed and other unhealthy driving behaviour that are associated with driving during the dark hours on Nigerian roads.

He gave the warning following the multiple fatal crash that occurred at 2220HRS on Saturday 2 July, around Isara bridge (KM 61-750) on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

From investigation report forwarded regarding the crash, the unfortunate mishap involved three vehicles conveying a total of 25 persons comprising of six male adults, one female adult, one male child, and 17 unidentified victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

Out of the above numbers, 18 people were killed while seven persons comprising of five male adults, one female adult and one male child sustained various degrees of injuries.

The investigation further revealed that the main causes of the crash involving the three vehicles identified as two Mazda buses and a Previa bus are route violation and speed violation respectively.

As at rescue time, four more charred bodies were found while clearing the obstructions, including an unburnt victim was also found on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway opposite the crash scene.

The FRSC rescue team have cleared the obstructions and restored free flow of traffic on the route.

Commuters are advised to always plan their trips and ensure that their journey fall within day time so as to minimise the level of casualties recorded as a result of night trips.

The FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM is always available for all road users to report emergencies at all time.