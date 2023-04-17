Aviation unions set to ground airports for two days, threaten indefinite strike

Barring any last minute change of heart, the country’s aviation unions are set to ground activities at airports nationwide from Monday (today).

The unions threatened an indefinite strike would ensue after the two-day warning strike if their demands are not met.

The unions had on April 14, 2023 threatened to embark on the strike.

They issued the notice in a statement signed by officials of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services.

The statement said: “Our unions issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and specific aviation parastatals on February 7, over non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet ), refusal of the Income & Wages Commission and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to release the reviewed Condition of Service of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

“Also planned demolition exercise of aviation’s agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project has been strong resisted by our union but the ministry remains adamant so we are commencing the warning strike.”

The aviation unions urged their members to comply with the directive, telling state councils, branches and executives to enforce the directive without compromise.

Both local and international flights will be affected by the action of the unions.