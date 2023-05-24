Aviation Minister confirms arrival of Nigeria Air aircraft

The aircraft for the proposed Nigeria Air is billed to arrive Friday prior to the commencement of operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika confirmed this while speaking at a Television station, saying that a Nigeria Air aircraft will land in the country in two days as part of processes to commence operations and unveiling of the delivery process.

He promised that the aircraft will be unveiled in Nigeria’s colours in fulfillment of all the promises made by the outgoing administration in the aviation sector.

He noted that the only incomplete item is the aerotropolis, which is the airport city and is 60 percent complete.

According to Sirika, the ground work has been completed and is looking to conclude work on the airport city by the next administration.

Responding to a question on when exactly Nigeria Air will commence operations, the Minister said: “Before the end of this administration, before May 29th, we will fly.”

He added that the Federal Government is leaving the aviation sector better than it met it having achieved over 90 percent of the sector’s road map.

The carrier is yet to be issued an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA).

The suit challenging the airline’s take off is yet to be determined at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The umbrella body of local carriers – Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), is challenging the selection of Ethiopian Airlines as core investor / technical partner for the project.

AON is faulting the 15-year tax moratorium to be granted the new carrier insisting that such preferential treatment will push competitors out of business.