The National Bureau of Statistics says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N355.8 in February from N350.55 in January.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (February 2021)” obtained from its website on Saturday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 1.50 per cent month-on-month and by 8.83 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It stated: “States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba N448.33, Benue N447.5 and Ebonyi N435.

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa N206.94, Yobe N297.28 and Zamfara N305.13.”

It added that the average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 1.94 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -0.76 per cent year-on-year to N1,214.24 in February from N1,191.13 in January.

The report said states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi N1,660, Katsina N1,561.38 and Nasarawa N1,428.57.

Also, states with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa N792.22, Adamawa N968 and Delta N1,016.79.

The NBS said in arriving at the report, field work was done by more than 700 of its staff in the states supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.