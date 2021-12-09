Autopsy report on slain OAU student submitted to police + Details

The report of the autopsy conducted on the body of the late Post-Graduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Timothy Adegoke, has been submitted to the Osun State Police Command and the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Sources revealed to newsmen on Wednesday that the report was submitted by the expert who conducted the autopsy.

Part of the report revealed that Adegoke died of severe trauma, but his internal and external organs were intact.

The source revealed: “The internal organs like heart, kidney, livers and others could not be subjected to test because they were already in advanced decomposition stage as at the time of carrying out the test.

“So they could not do that.

“They could not do a toxicology test on the body because the stomach has decomposed and was melting while they were carrying out the test.

“The autopsy report established that both internal and external organs are complete.

“They are in a normal position that they are ought to be.

“Severe trauma led to the death.

“I don’t know the type of trauma that he was subjected to before his death because the severe trauma that was arrived at was an open-ended conclusion.

“Trauma could be as a result of hitting him with sticks or he falls or sickness or anything.”

The elder brother of the deceased, Gbade Adegoke, confirmed the development.

Gbade said the family was informed that the report was out, but that they were not availed of its details.