Auto summit: Customs boss to address challenges of local assemblers

As momentum gathers for the maiden edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit scheduled to hold at Radisson Lagos, GRA Ikeja on June 27, 2024, more stakeholders in the automotive sector have expressed their support for the event.

The Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, CG Adewale Adeniyi, is to play a crucial role at the summit.

Already, Kia Nigeria, Carloha Nigeria, Coscharis Motors, Globe Motors, Ineh-Mic Motors, Suzuki by CFAO, RT Briscoe, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Weststar Associates Limited and Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited have committed themselves to the success of the maiden event with full support, while others are still being expected to join the moving train.

The event, being organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council, continues to excite stakeholders with preparations getting to the advanced stage as Globe Motors gets ready to showcase its locally-assembled Cooling Van at the summit, which aims to proffer solutions to the challenges being faced by stakeholders.

CG Adeniyi and officials from the Nigeria Ports Authority are also expected to address the myriad of challenges facing auto importers at the summit to boost the confidence of stakeholders in the clearing process.

Envisioned as an annual flagship event of the country’s automotive industry to rally all stakeholders together in addressing the challenges facing them, the auto industry summit will recommend practical solutions to the government through a communiqué at the end of the event to fully explore the great potential in the automotive sector for national development.

Expected to be declared open by the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the summit, which has as its theme: “Reviving Nigeria’s Economy through the Automotive Sector,” will have the NADDC Director General, Joseph Osannipin, as the Chief Host.

The NADDC boss is expected to be supported at the summit by members of the Nigeria Association of Automotive Manufacturers as well as leading stakeholders across Nigeria.

Commenting on the importance of the summit for the development of the country’s automotive sector, Chairman, organising committee of NAISU, Femi Owoeye, said: “Initiating this summit is vital, especially at this moment in history, when Nigeria is struggling to map its way out of the prevailing global economic despair.

“Being one of the drivers of the global economy, the automobile industry, if given the necessary impetus in Nigeria, is capable of transforming the country into an automotive manufacturing hub in Africa.

“To this end, the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit shall annually produce significant information compost that would help the government to make it happen.

“That is why the maiden event is themed: Reviving Nigeria’s Economy through the Automotive Sector.”

On his part, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said: “Significantly, the summit shall bridge the information and communication gap between the nation’s auto industry stakeholders and relevant government agencies.

“Moreover, annually, the summit shall give a single and united voice for the auto industry leaders to set developmental agenda aimed at kick starting and driving relevant government policies towards a sustainable development of the automotive industry in Nigeria and ultimately position the country as a frontline beneficiary of the African Free Trade Agreement Area.”