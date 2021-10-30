Auto crash kills three in Kwara

Three persons were killed in an auto crash on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Highway on Saturday.

Jonathan Owoade, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara, confirmed the accident and the death toll.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, attributable to speed limit violation, involved a Toyota Corolla car and a white commercial Mitsubishi pick-up van.

The sector commander said there was only one survivor and he sustained serious injuries.

“Three persons lost their lives in the fatal crash which occurred in the early hours of this morning at Otte on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The accident involved two vehicles, a private Toyota Corolla and a commercial Mitsubishi van. Four persons were involved but only one of them survived with fracture and head injuries.

“There were no items recovered and the only one that survived has been taken to the general hospital while the corpses have also been deposited at the morgue in the same hospital.

“We are pleading and will continue to plead with road users, especially drivers to reduce their speed; speed kills and its mistake cannot be corrected.

“If the driver knew what would happen as a result of speed violation, he would have taken caution and exercised patience.

“Please let us learn from the experience of others. We do not have to learn by our own experiences because one may never have the opportunity to tell the experience,’’ he said.

Owoade urged road users to observe traffic rules and stay alive as the year draws to the end.