Auto crash claims 10 in Kwara

The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 10 persons in a crash on Bode-Saadu road, a suburb of the state capital.

The Kwara Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Jonathan Owoade, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Wednesday that the accident occurred on Oct. 5, at Ayekale community.

Owoade said the crash involved a Volkswagen car with registration number FUG 446 JD, and an unregistered tanker.

According to the FRSC sector commander, the crash was as a result of wrongful overtaking.

“Yesterday, the unit command of the FRSC at Bode Saadu received a distress call of a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) which occurred at Ayekale community on Bode Saadu road.

“The crash involved eleven passengers and sadly ten of them lost their lives. It is sad that among the dead is a female child.

“The injured person was taken to Aduagba clinic and the deceased were deposited at the mortuary.

“I commiserate with the families of the victim and the community; it is indeed a sad occurrence,” Owoade said.

The sector commander warned motorists to be careful while driving.

He said over speeding and wrong overtaking was a major cause of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

Owoade therefore advised motorists to exercise patience and ensure they were in good mental condition before embarking on a journey.