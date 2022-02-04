Auto accident claims 19 lives in Yobe State, Police say

No fewer than 19 people on Thursday lost their lives in an auto accident that occurred in Fune village, Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, spokesman for the Yobe State Police Command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Abdulkarim, who spoke in Damaturu, added that the accident occurred at about 11am when two overloaded Golf cars had a head-on collision.

He said: “The driver of one of the cars with registration number KHE 454 XA deliberately left his lane and diverted to the opposite lane to dodge a traffic holdup on his lane.

“Shortly after he made the turn, he collided with the other car with registration number BKD 47 SB coming from the opposite direction.

“All the 19 passengers, including the drivers of the two cars, were confirmed dead, after the incident.”

The spokesman said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the Damagum General Hospital, while the police were still trying to identify their relatives.

Abdulkarim urged motorists, especially those plying the Potiskum-Damaturu highway, to avoid overspeeding, which had claimed many lives on the road in recent times.

—