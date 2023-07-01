Authority newspaper Editor buries mum in Enugu

Mother of the Editor, The Authority newspapers, Josephine I. Uzendu (Ugo Okwukwe), who transited to glory on May 16, 2023 at the age of 80 years at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (Parklane), Enugu, was on Friday buried in her home, the Uzendu Family premises, Umudim, Eziowa Aguobu-Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The burial was preceded by a funeral service at the Immaculate Conception Parish, Aguobu-Owa.

It was attended by several dignitaries from all walks of life.

Mrs. Uzendu was an educationist, religious leader, community leader and moral compass to several people.

Her pedigree as a teacher, which spanned over 30 years, remained impeccable and has been the standard for families who are desirous of bringing up well-trained, yet disciplined pupils.

She taught for the greater part of her active career in primary schools in Ezeagu LGA, Enugu State, particularly in Aguobu-Owa, before being transferred to the Holy Ghost Primary School, Enugu based on a special recommendation by the leadership of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, where she retired from active service on December 31, 2000.

Even after retirement, she was one of the founders and has since remained a key pillar of Deus Gracias Schools, Enugu, rated among the best-choice schools by parents who are desirous of guaranteeing their children’s upbringing and formative educational training.

She was one-time Secretary of the Laity Council at Christ the King Parish, Aguobu-Owa and had led several women groups, both church-based and of the secular world.

She was survived by six children, amongst whom is Chief Malachy Uzendu, JP, erstwhile Chairman of the Abuja Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Editor of The AUTHORITY Newspapers, member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.