Authorities of OAU reopen institution to complete examination

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State have reopened the institution, closed on October 2, following a protest by the students.

This was contained in a statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju on Friday in Ile-Ife.

Olarewaju said the decision to reopen the University was taken at an emergency meeting of the Senate on October 29.

He stated that the students would return and continue with their examinations on November 6 in tandem with what was previously on ground.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to inform their children and wards, particularly those who have already finished their examinations to stay at home so that none of them will use the excuse of the reopening of the University to do something untoward,” he said.

Olarewaju quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, as urging the students to be law abiding and not to engage in anything that could further elongate the session.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students were sitting for examinations when they embarked on protest on October 1, thereby aborting the process midstream.