Etiquette coach and entrepreneur, Etienying Akpanusong, has called on the Federal Ministry of Education to include the teaching of etiquette in basic and secondary schools in the country.

The author of the book ‘‘My Etiquette and I’’ gave the suggestion at the public presentation of her new book, which seeks to help young and old people nurture good behaviour.

Akpanusong said education is worthless without civility, adding that a disciplined individual cannot help but become a disciplinarian in the home and office.

Underscoring the need for young people to learn good manners from an early age, the author and entrepreneur quoted Clarence Thomas, an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and the second African American to serve on the Court, saying: ”Good manners will open doors that the best education cannot.”

The writer, who is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Uyo, said by applying decorum and encouraging mutual respect under any circumstance, human relations can be improved, thereby fostering peaceful co-existence and harmony in personal, social and professional lives even in the toughest of days.

”Since no one is above mistakes, it also means no one is above learning especially when it comes to soft skills which are very essential but fast diminishing in today’s world .

”For anyone who is seeking personal refinement, ‘‘My Etiquette and I’’, is the guide that they need.

‘‘By reading the book and abiding by the basic principles of etiquette that has been expressed you are on your journey to becoming a more refined version of yourself and a distinguished member of the society who will stand out of a crowd,’’ she told the audience at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre Abuja.

The 137-page book is divided into three chapters with a total of 23 topics, covering social graces, formal protocol and general etiquette.

Akpanusong is the founder of an Abuja based finishing School, ”Etiquette with Eti”.