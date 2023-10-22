Author identifies reasons for political mistakes in Northern Nigeria

A new book written in Hausa language has linked problems associated with political failures in Northern Nigeria to betrayal of trust and flamboyant lifestyle by northern politicians.

The book, titled: “Kura Kuran Talakawan Arewa A Siyasar Najeriya (The mistakes of Northern Commoners in Nigeria’s Polity),” was launched in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Saturday.

The author, a renowned political activist, Mallam Umar Danjani-Hadejia, also blamed the social and economic challenges bedevilling the region in the book to the failure of moral standards amongst the political class.

Prof. Dahiru Abdulkadir of Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa and book reviewer said the book had captured some of the realities in the contemporary politics of the Northern region.

The don also said that the author was right in identifying poverty, high level of illiteracy and greed among the factors that influenced the commoners’ decision regarding their choice for a righteous political leader at all levels.

Abdulkadir said the idea of ignoring politics of Ideology and nationalism for politics of leadership as business venture had equally propelled the loss of political values, moral decadence and system failure in the region.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Sule Lamido, said political inconsistency and dishonesty among politicians are the main reasons behind the grievances of the commoners, which made them lose confidence in the system.

Lamido said the current literacy level in the society and political awareness were higher than before, noting that the problem confronting the commoners is who to trust and who has the sincere feeling for their plight.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that over N40 million was realised at the launch attended by many dignitaries from outside and within the state.