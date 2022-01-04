Australian Open: Djokovic finally resolves to defend his title at Melbourne

The World number one Novak Djokovic is set to defend his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park later this month.

Djokovic said this Tuesday after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The world Champion who had declined to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Grand Slam due to concerns over Australia’s quarantine rules.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with exemption permission. Let’s go 2022,” the Serbian player said on his Instagram page.

Organizers of the Australian Open, which begins Monday, January 17, had stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

However, Djokovic pulled out of the Serbia team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, raising doubts about over his participation in the year’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

He confirmed: “I am ready to live and breathe tennis in the next few weeks of competition. Thanks everyone for the support.

Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and is in a three-way tie on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in the all-time list. Reuters/NAN