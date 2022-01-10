Australian Open: Court upturns Djokovic’s entry visa revoke order

Novak Djokovic’s has triumph as an order by the Australian government revoking his entry visa has been overturned by court.

Judge Anthony Kelly has earlier ordered the release of the tennis star from detention.

However, there has been no sign of the Serbian player since the verdict.

Although, the Immigration Minister Alex Hawke can still cancel his visa on new grounds.

The 34-year-old flew into Melbourne last week, hoping to defend his Australian Open title.

The government acknowledged in court that Djokovic was not given enough time to respond following the notification to cancel his visa.

The player was told he would have until 08:30 local time last Thursday to make comments about the visa cancellation under section 116 of the Australian Migration Act, but the Border Force made the final decision shortly after 07:40.

Judge Kelly appeared to agree with Wood’s argument and told government lawyers that he felt “agitated” by what he had heard so far.

“What more could this man have done?” he asked.

It is not clear. The judge’s order specified that the tennis star should be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the ruling.

Djokovic’s family and Serbian officials have said their hero has been arrested, but there is no evidence of that having happened.

Djokovic’s lawyers have also argued that his treatment by Australian Border Force officers after his arrival was “manifestly unjust”.

After being approached by officials at the airport, he asked to wait until the morning to hear from his team before deciding whether to leave the country. This was initially agreed to by officials.

He then went to sleep, but was woken up around 06:00 by officers who allegedly pressured him to respond “because it was better for him if they made the decision right away”.

Government lawyer Christopher Tran argued that Djokovic’s recent Covid infection did not qualify him for an exemption from travel rules, and denied there was any unfairness or unreasonableness in the decision.

Though Djokovic has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status, still, he confirmed in his interview with border officials that he was not vaccinated.

He told the interviewer that he tested positive for Covid twice – in June 2020 and on 16 December 2021.

Copies of his positive PCR tests were provided to the interviewer – one was issued on the 16 December 2021, a day before Djokovic appeared at public events without a mask.

BBC