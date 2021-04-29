Australian police said a man in Sydney was charged on Thursday after finding cocaine worth about 2.7 million Australian dollars ($2.1 million) in a shipment from Britain.

The drugs were found concealed in clay blocks on April 25 by officers from the Australian Border Force.

The nine kilograms of compacted white powder found within the consignments, which later returned a presumptive positive result for cocaine, has an estimated street value of 2.7 million Australian dollars.

Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday evening in Bankstown, western Sydney.

dpa/NAN.