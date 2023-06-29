Australia, New Zealand consider joint bid for 2029 Club World Cup

Football Australia (FA) boss, James Johnson, says they are mulling a joint bid with New Zealand to host the second edition of FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup in 2029.

He said on Wednesday that expectations were high as the expanded Club World Cup was expected to be a big success.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the Women’s World Cup in July and August this year and Johnson has already said that could be a springboard for a joint bid for the men’s version, possibly in 2034.

The first edition of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, the brainchild of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, will take place in the United States in 2025 and Johnson said he was convinced it would take off.

He said: “It’s going to grow, over the years.

“Gianni really grew the Champions League at UEFA, he knows what it takes to do that.

“To have the best club teams coming to our shores will be good for Australian football.

“That’s something we can look at, as well as the men’s World Cup – but that’s after we’ve delivered the best ever Women’s World Cup.”

The last edition of the Club World Cup featuring seven teams will be hosted by Saudi Arabia later this year, while the expanded edition will take place every four years.

The ninth Women’s World Cup kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia on July 20.

Reuters/NAN.