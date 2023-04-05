Australia/New Zealand 2023: Super Falcons commence training for friendlies

Nigeria’s Super Falcons Wednesday in Antalya had their first training session since arrival in Turkey Tuesday ahead of the international friendlies against Haiti and New Zealand.

The Senior Women National Football Team’s Media Officer, Oluchi Tbechukwu, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confirmed that most of the invited players have arrived in camp ahead of the matches.

“We had our first training today at the Emir Sports Complex. It was a two-hour training session and it was great to see all players in camp already.

“The players are in high spirits and expectations are high as well.

“We want to go into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with lots of confidence and winning against both teams will put us in the right frame,’’ Tobechukwu said.

NAN reports that the Falcons will face Haiti Friday at the Emir Sports Complex, before they lock horns with New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The matches are part of preparations ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.

NAN reports that players in camp include star forwards Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie, as well as goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie, Inyene Etim and Yewande Balogun.

There are also defenders: Onome Ebi, Glory Ogbonna, Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Ashleigh Plumptre, and midfielders Toni Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Regina Otu, Deborah Abiodun and Halimatu Ayinde.

Forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and new invitee Vivian Ikechukwu are joining Oshoala and Oparanozie in the battle for spaces in the frontline.

Oshoala has not played for the nine-time African champions since the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco nine months ago.

Oparanozie is returning since the Aisha Buhari Cup Tournament in Lagos in September 2021.

Only defender Michelle Alozie and forwards Jennifer Echegini and Uchenna Kanu, all U.S.-based, were still being expected as of Wednesday evening.