The Australian Open was again thrown into chaos Wednesday when up to 600 players and officials were told to isolate and get tested after a worker at a hotel they are staying in became infected with COVID-19.

Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews said the man last worked at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on January 29 and anyone there was considered a casual contact.

More than 1,000 players, coaches and officials jetted into largely virus-free Australia last month for 14 days’ lockdown ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

The Grand Hyatt was one of the designated hotels used.

“There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts,” Andrews said in a late-night press conference. “They will be isolating until they get a negative test and that work will be done tomorrow.”

But with test results generally returned within 24 hours, he said he did not expect the precautionary move to impact the Australian Open, which is expected to start on Monday.

“It may have an impact on tomorrow’s play in the lead-up events. But at this stage, there’s no impact to the tournament proper,” he told reporters.

Six ATP and WTA tournaments are currently being played at Melbourne Park to get players match fit for the Grand Slam after their fortnight in quarantine.