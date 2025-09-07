AUN promises to support community vocational centre in Yola

American University of Nigeria, Yola has promised to support Shagari Muslim Ummah Orphans, Widows and Indigent Vocational Training Centre with additional vocational skills training.

Dr DeWayne Frazier, AUN’s President, made the pledge when he paid a courtesy visit to the centre on Sunday.

Frazier had on arrival witnessed a training session on briquettes charcoal production and heater bucket construction.

The president expressed delight at the centre’s initiative, saying that it provides youths with a sustainable means of livelihood.

He praised the trainees for producing high-quality charcoal briquettes, a move that aligned with the government’s efforts to reduce deforestation.

Frazier, however, urged the government to empower the trainees to become self-reliant.

Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed, the centre’s Co-ordinator, said it was providing opportunities to transform the trainees into employers of labour and contributors to revenue generation of the state.

He said the visit marked a significant milestone in the centre’s journey towards providing sustainable livelihoods for its trainees.

According to him, with the AUN’s support, the centre was poised to make a lasting impact in the community.Ms Jenifer Yakubu, a trainee, thanked Frazier for the visit, assuring him that they would take the training seriously and look forward to the promised support.

