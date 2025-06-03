August24news TV Publisher commissions house, mosque, shrine, mini studio

As the Yoruba adage goes, “Kò sí kèkere akàn tí kì í ní ilé lórí,” meaning “No matter how small a crab is, it must have a shell (home).”

This perfectly captures the recent milestone achievement of Nigerian media entrepreneur Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim, the publisher of August24news.com and its sister YouTube channel, August24news TV as he recently commissioned his newly built residential property in Ogun State, on the border between Lagos and Ogun.



The impressive three-bedroom flat, located in Sango Ota, Ogun State, sits on a full plot of land and features several remarkable facilities, including:



A high perimeter fence with barbed wire and security lighting.



A beautifully crafted entrance gate, a mini swimming pool, a mini farm, a video editing studio, a dedicated parking space, a security post, a mosque and a small shrine for cultural gatherings.



The housewarming ceremony began with a spiritual prayer session led by Chief Imam, Sheik Olohungbebe Central Sawiyat Mosque and Chief Missionary AL-HAQU Islamic Study and Prayer Group of Nigeria, Fadilat Sheikh Alhaji Kamaldeen Olohungbebe (R.T.A) and his team, who recited selected chapters from the Holy Qur’an to bless the new home.



Olohungbebe also offered prayers, asking God to bless the house, protect the family, and grant Ajagbe long life in his new home.



A cake modeled after the building was unveiled, and guests were treated with delicious food and drinks catered by the renowned Dior Event Catering Services.



Adding cultural spice to the celebration, members of the Kegites Club, Ilya Awori Igbesa, enlivened the event with vibrant folk music and gyration, while palm wine flowed generously from the famed Yetunde Ologuro Shrine.



In a private chat, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim expressed heartfelt gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting him the grace to acquire land and build his dream home. He emphasised that the house is strictly for personal use—accommodating himself, his two wives, and their children.

Speaking further, Ajagbe explained the inspiration behind the various components of the property: “one, i named this house “TESLIMAT CASTLE OF PEACE” a name after my precious first daughter, Teslimat.



“The mosque was built to support the activities of my Islamic sect, Tijaniyya, especially for our weekly program, KUBRA. As an SF (Senior Fellow) in the Kegites Club, the shrine serves as a space to welcome fellow members for our traditional gyration sessions.



“I also maintain a small farm because I love fresh produce; vegetables, peppers, pawpaw, and bananas. The mini studio is our in-house editing suite for video production before uploading to our YouTube channel,” he added.



Dotun Oladipo, Former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) and publisher of Eagle Online, extended his congratulations. He remarked that one of the greatest gifts God can give is a peaceful home and a loving family, describing Ajagbe as a hardworking and experienced journalist whose determination is now bearing fruit.



He encouraged him to remain thankful to God and to continue being a beacon of peace and a worthy ambassador for GOCOP within his community.



Other dignitaries at the event included: Senator of the federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Ado-Odo Otta Federal House of Representative member, Hon. Jimoh Ojugbele, former Ado-Odo Otta house of Assembly member, Hon. Aina Akinpelu, former Ado Odo/Otta Local Government Chairman, Hon. Rotimi Arugbo, former member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Ayo Hameed, former State Chairman, NURTW Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa, Alhaji Taofeek Olupo a.k.a. Tao, US. based philanthropist, Femi Adepoju, Publisher, The Page Newspaper, Chief Ola Mohammed, Publisher, Islanders Magazine, Princess Alimotu Shadia, Publisher, Northern View.ng and Alhaji Musbau Rasak, Publisher, The Gazelle News Online alongside other notable media professionals, publishers, and journalists who came to celebrate one of their own.

