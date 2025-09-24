August24news.com Publisher presents GAC frame to Obasa

In a bid to contribute to the stability, unwavering and sterling political governance in Lagos State since the era of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the governor of the state, renowned political journalist and Publisher of August24news.com, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim, has presented a GAC frame to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa



GAC, which means the Governance Advisory Council, is known to be the highest decision making body in the politics of Lagos State.



The presentation was done on Tuesday at the office of the speaker in Ikeja, Lagos.



It was gathered that the 24 inches by 34 inches frame displayed the names, photographs, local governments and senatorial districts of all the 35 distinguished members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC).



The names are:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), Ikeja Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Eti-Osa Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Island Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, Surulere Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Epe Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi (OON), Lagos Island Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Chairman of the GAC, Alhaji Bushura Alebiosu, Kosofe Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Prince Rabiu Adio Oluwa, Ajeromi Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Surulere Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Alhaji Shakira Akanbi Seriki, Epe Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



CHIEF M. A Taiwo, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Ojo Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Hon. Wale Edun, Eti-Osa Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Agege Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Senator Anthony Adefuye, Somolu Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Alhaji Mutiu Are, Lagos Island Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Secretary of the GAC, Dr. Qadri Obafemi Hamzat, Ifako/Ijaye Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Rt. Hon. Sabit Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Epe Local Government (LAGOS EAST),



Senator Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon, Mushin Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Senator Adeseye Ogunleye, Kosofe Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Chief Abiodun Ogunleye, Ikorodu Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Otunba Henry Oladele Ajomale, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, (LAGOS WEST)



Dr. Abayomi Finnih, Ikeja Local Government. (LAGOS WEST)



Omooba Murphy Adetoro, Eti-Osa Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Senator Mikailu Adetokunboh Abiru, Ikorodu Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Hon. Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Ojo Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Apapa Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Cardinal James Omolaja Odunbaku, Ikeja Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Chief Adejoke Orelope Adefuluire, Alimosho Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, Ikorodu Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Omooba Olumuyiwa Sosanya, Kosofe Local Government (LAGOS EAST)



Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro, Lagos Island Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL)



Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan, Ojo Local Government (LAGOS WEST)



Chief Femi Pedro, Eti-Osa Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL) and



Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, Lagos Island Local Government (LAGOS CENTRAL) respectively.



The frame also has a tribute segment where all the late eight members of the council where fully recognised.



They are Chief Kemi Nelson, Hon. R. F. Balogun, Ambassador Rasak Demola Seriki, Oba Olatunji Hamzat, Alhaji Safiriyulahi Sumola, Chief Lanre Rasak (KLM), Prof. Tunde Samuel, and Chief Sunny Akinsanya Ajose.



The GAC remains one of the deep thoughtful thoughts, several positive political theories and landmark legacies of Tinubu when he served as governor of Lagos State as part of its efforts to rebrand governance, which has now become a model and template of good governance in Lagos.



According to Teslim, who is also a member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), during the presentation, the idea of putting the 35 wise men and women of the GAC in a large frame is to showcase their unity as well as a way of promoting their well-deserved honour.





This will no doubt encourage other political leaders in the state to be more dedicated in their services to the state in particular, the country at large, and humanity as whole.



Speaking further, he said the frame was a great research work carried out by the Editorial Team of August24news.com, adding: “We did this to encourage our leaders in reshaping, promoting and rebranding our Lagos politics.



“After today’s presentation to the party chairman, we will continue to roll out the presentation to the office of the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, all commissioners in the state, federal and state lawmakers, all 57 council chairmen, some key dignitaries, and other party loyalists in the state.

Receiving the frame in a joyfully mood, Obasa thanked the team for the presentation while commending August24news.com editorial team for the great research job, particularly Teslim, for putting up such creativity.



He said the frame will be well kept in a reserved place in his office and archives for coming generations to know their legends and political leaders.



He called for a minute’s silence to honour the late eight members of the Council.



Commenting on the presentation was a member of the GAC, who also doubles as the GAC secretary, Alhaji Mutiu Are.



He said the GAC is one of the beauty of Lagos politics.



Also commenting was a political analyst, commentator and Publisher of Upshot Media, Mojeed Jamiu, who commended Ajagbe for the initiative of the photo frame.



Mojeed added that GAC members deserve even greater recognition, especially given their immense contributions to good governance in Lagos State.