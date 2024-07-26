August 1: Violence in the name of protest is crime, Defence Minister warns

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has lamented that the proposed nationwide protest slated for August 1-10, 2024, is being led by faceless people as against previous protests where those behind them were known.

This is as the minister challenged the organisers of the planned protest to reveal themselves, noting that it was strange and ominous that the protest organisers were unknown.

This is coming amidst warnings from security agencies in the country against the nationwide protests in response to the economic hardship experienced in the country.

Matawalle, in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information, Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, called on Nigerians to remain calm and ignore the planned national protest scheduled for next week.

“The persons behind the protest, the sponsors and their facilitators are unknown. Who is the masquerade behind the so-called protesters? We need to know. This is strange and ominous that they are unknown,” he was quoted as saying.

He reminded the protest planners and sponsors that their plans should not be drawn to thwart the effort of the Federal Government to protect citizens from violence and to impose law and order, as such would be counterproductive and unacceptable.

The minister said, “Let it also be clear that while our laws and international law allow peaceful protest, assembly and association; it does not legitimise violence and destruction. And no democracy will allow its citizens to be threatened by either internal or external aggression.

“Protests are constitutional rights; violence in the name of protest is a crime. There are clear provisions against crime in Nigeria as they are under international law.

“Both our laws and other international conventions are clear on the legality of restricting violent assembly and enforcing the law to protect the rights of others, to ensure national security, and to guarantee public safety and public order.

“We must be vigilant and not allow those with malicious intentions to disrupt our peace and unity.”

Matawalle also said those trying to replicate the situation in Kenya in Nigeria should have a rethink, noting, “Those moving to unleash the Kenyan episode on Nigeria should look back and examine the consequences for Kenya.

“That experience should have no place in Nigeria because it will set us back instead of moving forward.”

The Defense Minister thereby called for collective responsibility in maintaining national peace and unity, urging Nigerians to reject any action that could lead to instability as he affirmed the FG’s readiness to listen to and address the concerns of the citizens through constructive engagement and dialogue.

