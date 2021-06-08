RelatedPosts No Content Available

Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has indicted 59 out of 114 Ministries, Department and Agencies queried by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Senate after the conclusion of part 1 of 2015 Office of Auditor General Report slated the report for consideration on Tuesday in Order paper, but it later deferred the consideration of the report till further notice.

According to the report, 59 MDAs had their queries sustained with recommendations for consideration and approval of the Senate.

In the summary of the report sighted by our correspondent, 46 agencies were cleared by the Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide .

In considering the report, the Committee invited all the MDAs queried, out of which 84 made submissions and appeared before the Committee to defend the queries raised against them.

The report revealed that 21 MDAs sent written response to the committee but did not appear before the hearing while seven MDAs made no submission nor appeared before the Committee.

The report further stated that two of the MDAs reported to the Committee that either EFCC or ICPC or both were in possession of the original copies of their documents, therefore, could not respond or appear before the committee.