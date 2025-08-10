Audu Ogbeh’s demise, great loss to Nigeria – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Minister and elder statesman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, describing his passing as a great loss to the nation.

The position of the ACF was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tanko Muhammad-Baba, issued to newsmen on Saturday.

The ACF described late Ogbeh as a committed nationalist, respected politician, and one of Nigeria’s large-scale farmers.

The forum said Ogbeh, 78, was a three-time minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a former Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

It said that Ogbeh also served as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Also Read

The ACF noted that Ogbeh served as Chairman of the ACF’s National Executive Council between 2020 and 2023, and, until his death, was the Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Committee, planning the Forum’s upcoming 25th Anniversary celebration.

“ACF’s celebration of the late Chief Ogbeh is therefore one to a man who had paid his dues well. He was certainly a nationalist and a committed son of Arewa,” the statement stated.

The forum said Ogbeh lived a life of selfless service to Nigeria and humanity, and his contributions would be remembered by generations.

“His life was therefore well spent, led in the service of Nigeria, nay, humanity,” it added.

While extending its condolences to the bereaved family, the ACF also sympathised with the government and people of Benue State, the entire Arewa region and Nigeria at large.

The statement prayed to Almighty God to give his immediate family, loved ones and entire Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irrepressible loss.

Post Views: 11