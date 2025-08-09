Audu Ogbeh’s death a monumental loss -Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, describing it as a monumental loss to the nation.

Akume, who paid a condolence visit to the late statesman’s residence in Abuja on Saturday, also described the late politician as a distinguished leader, consummate public servant, and patriot, who committed his life to his people and the nation in various capacities.

According to Senator Akume, Ogbeh lived a life of total service to Benue State and Nigeria as a whole, saying his vast experience, knowledge, national and international reach would be missed.

He said: “I received with a deep sense of grief and loss, the passing of a statesman, farmer, playwright and politician, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“He was a man who served with integrity and a deep commitment to the Nigerian project. He not only excelled as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic, he was also a voice of reason as a politician and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2001 until January 2005. He also left his mark as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

“He was a distinguished leader, teacher, patriot, consummate public servant, and quintessential intellectual, who shone more than a million stars in the service of his community, Benue State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“He was indeed a fine gentleman, philanthropist, promoter of peace, justice and equity, and indeed a colossus in all ramifications, whose selfless service, wealth of experience, deep knowledge, and local and international reach will be highly missed.

“Our prayers are with the family and loved ones he left behind and we pray that the almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of this perfect gentleman.”

